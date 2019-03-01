A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 58 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 36 years, James "Jimmy" Pearson; son, Michael Deshane Nickens; daughter, Amanda Marie Pearson; two brothers, Greg Cooley and wife Vickie, Paul Albarado and wife Debby; sister, Wanda Colletti and husband S.J.; seven grandchildren, Liliana, Rosalyn, Rigoangel, Noah, Ayden, Brooklyn, Brody; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She loved family, friends and animals unconditionally. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm, conducted by Bro. Willis Easley. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to either or the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019