Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra 'Debbie' Albarado Pearson. View Sign

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 58 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 36 years, James "Jimmy" Pearson; son, Michael Deshane Nickens; daughter, Amanda Marie Pearson; two brothers, Greg Cooley and wife Vickie, Paul Albarado and wife Debby; sister, Wanda Colletti and husband S.J.; seven grandchildren, Liliana, Rosalyn, Rigoangel, Noah, Ayden, Brooklyn, Brody; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She loved family, friends and animals unconditionally. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm, conducted by Bro. Willis Easley. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to either or the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered at A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 58 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 36 years, James "Jimmy" Pearson; son, Michael Deshane Nickens; daughter, Amanda Marie Pearson; two brothers, Greg Cooley and wife Vickie, Paul Albarado and wife Debby; sister, Wanda Colletti and husband S.J.; seven grandchildren, Liliana, Rosalyn, Rigoangel, Noah, Ayden, Brooklyn, Brody; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She loved family, friends and animals unconditionally. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm, conducted by Bro. Willis Easley. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to either or the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

9995 Hooper Rd.

Baton Rouge , LA 70818

225-236-0800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.