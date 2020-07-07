Debra Ann Black, born October 05,1962, a Baha'i, on a sunny to be Friday morning, Waterloo, Iowa. She is the daughter of Dr. Gary and Astrid Black. Debbie, has one living daughter, Kaeleigh Rose Butler, Baton Rouge, LA., one sibling-sister Laurie S. Gaspard, one niece, 3 and 1/2 Great nieces, 3 nephews, with two of the nephews-Daniel and Joshua in the military. One special departed uncle, Nathan L. Roff, living uncles- Dr. Roger Roff-Dillon, S.C., Dr. Norman Melchert, Virginia, four aunts-Novelen Melchert, Trudy and Sandy Roff, and Cindy Roff, cousins who live in Texas, New Zealand, Virginia, and South Carolina. Debbie had gone thru Chiropractic College and worked with her father, Dr. Black until retirement in 2016. At the age of two, Debbie moved with her parents to Davenport, Iowa, where her father Gary Black went to Palmer College of Chiropractic. After graduation, the family moved to Louisville, Ky where her father was practicing with other doctors, then moved to Dillon, S.C., Greenwood, MS, Memphis, Tn., finally to Baton Rouge, LA. In 1972. She had wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father, and proceeded to get the requirements out of the way by attending LSU, Southeastern in Hammond, LA, Donnely College in Kansas City, KS., then on to Parker Chiropractic College in Fort Worth, Texas. Debbie, then proceeded to Marrietta, GA. where she attended Life Chiropractic College. Having just 8 months left of Chiropractic education for a degree, their daughter, Kaeleigh Rose, was born to her parents, Debbie and Rick Butler. Shortly thereafter, Debbie was in a car accident resulting in the health issues she acquired and lived with from the auto accident of 1998. As the head of the Parker College of Chiropractic always reminded us," you have to have Guts, Grit and Gall to succeed in today's world". Debs had this! She lived lacking 2 months, 22 years with illnesses that would have devastated most folks, still, she managed her Dad's practice till the end of April 2016. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Thank you, Thank you, to all of you who have prayed, loved, called, cared and cried with us with her and for her and her daughter Kaeleigh Rose. Debbie is a member of the Baton Rouge Baha'i Community. MAY GOD BLESS.

