Debra Ann Spears
Debra Ann Spears passed away peaceful at the age of 62, on Monday July 27, 2020. She retired from the Department of Internal Revenue Service. Drive-thru viewing on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3 pm until 7 pm, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9 am until Religious Service at 11 am MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Rd. Hwy 1042 Greensburg, La. 70441. Officiating Minster Norwert Hills Jr. Interment Venerable Chapel Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
