Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Faith Tabernacle 32615 Gracie Lane Plaquemine , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Faith Tabernacle 32615 Gracie Lane Plaquemine , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Special children are just Angels in disguise, sent to fill our hearts with joy and to brighten our lives. They were formed from Heavenly air, created by Our Father with gentle loving care. He sent them to earth to bless every life they touch and if we follow their shining way we can learn so much. As we wonder why God plans things as he does, he only sends little angels to families with lots of love. We watch over them and love them so much but just maybe he sent them here to watch over us. Our precious little angel Debra Darlene passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 67. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend; resident of Plaquemine and native of Franklin, La. Visiting will be at Faith Tabernacle on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her siblings, Bobby Verret and wife Dedie, Julie Verret, Morris Verret and wife Candy, and Bret Verret and wife Susie; nieces and nephews, Mike, Bradley, Jeffrey, Blake, and Joni Verret, Mandie Tonguis and Chasity Martinez; and nine great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Marion "Pie" Theriot Verret; and sister, Shelia "Pup" Verret. Pallbearers will be Bradley, Blake, Mike and Jeffrey Verret, Trent Martinez, Michael Davis, Jamie Ashford and Wyatt Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Bret Verret. Debra looked forward to her daily trips to ARC Iberville and enjoyed all of her time spent there. Special thanks to her loving aunt Gail Persilver and Mary Gail Weatherford for their loving care they gave to her.

