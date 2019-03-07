Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Dianne Davis. View Sign

On Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, Debra Dianne Davis passed away suddenly in St. Francisville, LA. Dianne brought so much joy to the people around her, and always did what she could to help others. Her bright smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother Randy Davis, sister-in-law Bonnie Guins, daughter Dianna Claire Davis, and her granddaughter Logan Heyerly. She was preceded in death by her father Joe Davis, mother Juanita Davis, step-mother Kay Davis, brother Greg Davis, daughter Angela Guins, and son Alan Guins. Dianne was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, and devoted to many friends and neighbors. Born and raised in St. Francisville, she spent many years living in California, both in the Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area. She always enjoyed travelling and spent some time working on a Merchant Marine ship, getting to travel to Hawaii and Japan among other places! She enjoyed dancing, music, and art. She was a fabulous cook and gardener as well. Dianne had a very vibrant personality and always lit up a room. She wished for a celebration of life rather than a funeral, and plans are being made for this to take place during the summer of 2019 in St. Francisville. On Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, Debra Dianne Davis passed away suddenly in St. Francisville, LA. Dianne brought so much joy to the people around her, and always did what she could to help others. Her bright smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother Randy Davis, sister-in-law Bonnie Guins, daughter Dianna Claire Davis, and her granddaughter Logan Heyerly. She was preceded in death by her father Joe Davis, mother Juanita Davis, step-mother Kay Davis, brother Greg Davis, daughter Angela Guins, and son Alan Guins. Dianne was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, and devoted to many friends and neighbors. Born and raised in St. Francisville, she spent many years living in California, both in the Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area. She always enjoyed travelling and spent some time working on a Merchant Marine ship, getting to travel to Hawaii and Japan among other places! She enjoyed dancing, music, and art. She was a fabulous cook and gardener as well. Dianne had a very vibrant personality and always lit up a room. She wished for a celebration of life rather than a funeral, and plans are being made for this to take place during the summer of 2019 in St. Francisville. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close