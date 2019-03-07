On Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, Debra Dianne Davis passed away suddenly in St. Francisville, LA. Dianne brought so much joy to the people around her, and always did what she could to help others. Her bright smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother Randy Davis, sister-in-law Bonnie Guins, daughter Dianna Claire Davis, and her granddaughter Logan Heyerly. She was preceded in death by her father Joe Davis, mother Juanita Davis, step-mother Kay Davis, brother Greg Davis, daughter Angela Guins, and son Alan Guins. Dianne was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, and devoted to many friends and neighbors. Born and raised in St. Francisville, she spent many years living in California, both in the Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area. She always enjoyed travelling and spent some time working on a Merchant Marine ship, getting to travel to Hawaii and Japan among other places! She enjoyed dancing, music, and art. She was a fabulous cook and gardener as well. Dianne had a very vibrant personality and always lit up a room. She wished for a celebration of life rather than a funeral, and plans are being made for this to take place during the summer of 2019 in St. Francisville.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019