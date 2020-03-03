Debra Johnson

Obituary
Debra Johnson, 61, died at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born January 23, 1959 in Opelousas, LA. Debra graduated from Washington High School, Washington, LA in 1976 and continued her education with a BA Degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA. Debra had a long career with the State of Louisiana and retired as Director of the State Police Civil Service. She is survived by step father, Dennis Roberts; Godchild, Vanesha Butler and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe Milburn and JoAnn Johnson. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
