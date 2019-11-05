Debra Lynn Brekeen McAllister, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Debra was a friend to everyone and if you knew her, she was a mom to you as well. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. Visitation will be held at New Day Christian Center, Walker, on Thursday, November 7, from 3 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held the following day, November 8, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Keith McAllister; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Sheree McAllister; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Christopher Hylton; granddaughter, Brittany Hylton; mother, Ruby Bates Brekeen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Melanie Brekeen, and Randy and Mary Brekeen; as well as numerous other family and friends she has known throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Keith McAllister; and father, Lynn Brekeen. A special thank you to Amanda and the staff of Pinnacle Hospice, as well as the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home and Mary Bird Perkins for the love and dedication shown throughout this difficult time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019