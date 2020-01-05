Born in Fort Benning, Georgia on October 21, 1953, Debra Martin passed away on January 3, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A flower child that grew up in the 1960s, she loved animals, art, nature, and believed in peace and goodness for all people. Her kind and generous heart, long brown hair, pretty smile, big hugs, and loving spirit will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her. A graduate of Broadmoor High School and Louisiana State University, she was a devoted teacher for EBR schools for many years. She is greeted in heaven by her father, Billy D. Martin. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Martin; daughter, Alexandra Metcalf; son-in-law, William Metcalf; son, Dustin Miller; sister, Beverly (Douglas); brother, David (Teresa); nieces and nephews, and brother, Michael. In her memory, her family asks to plant a tree, paint a picture, volunteer/donate to a local charity, or perform a random act of kindness.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020