Debra Melancon Theriot, born May 30, 1954, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was 64 years old. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and godmother whose hobbies included playing bingo, cards and reading books. She loved to watch her grandchildren play softball which brought her much joy. She loved to go and relax at their camp and just enjoy life. Debra also enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. Debra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Theriot Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Shantell and James Wilson; son and fiancée, Shane Theriot and April Henderson; grandchildren, Jadyn, Ashlyn and Braelyn Wilson; mother, Vera Melancon, brothers and sisters-in law, Daryl and Cathleen Melancon and Blaine and Ora Melancon; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Jay Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Roland Melancon and maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5PM – 9PM. On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, visitation will resume at St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento from 8:30AM until Mass of Christian burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Joey Melancon, Keith Theriot, Christian Trabeau, Larry Donaldson, Larry Donaldson, Jr. and Daryl Gautreau. Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Bourgeois and Doty Gautreau. Debra was loved by all. She will be greatly missed. Remember Me: Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles, I've only gone to rest a little while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt, and given me relief. So dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now, but as I used to be. Because, I will remember you all, and look on with a smile. Understand in your hearts, I've only gone to rest a little while. As long as I have the love of each of you, I can live my life in the hearts of all of you.

