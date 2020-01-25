Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Sandlin. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Ledoux Sandlin was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on July 5, 1952, to Irene (Breaux) and John Howard Ledoux. Debra gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, January, 23 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Breaux) Ledoux and daughter, Christine (Sandlin) Tranchina. Debra is lovingly remembered by Cecil Sandlin, her husband of forty-six years; daughter Megan (Sandlin) and son-in-law David Bostick of Lantana, TX; grandsons, Tripp and Danny Bostick of Lantana, TX; granddaughter, Kathleen Irene Tranchina of Prairieville, LA; sister, Ramona (Ledoux) Moore of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Jim Sandlin and wife Leslie of Lafayette, LA; brother-in-law Carl Sandlin and wife Ellie of Thibodaux, LA; nieces and nephews Kirby (Sandlin) Schroeder, Shelby Sandlin, Max Sandlin, Jackie (Sandlin) Johnson, CAS Sandlin, Mary (Sandlin) Boudreaux, Jessica (Moore) Moye, and their extended families. Debra is a 1974 graduate of McNeese State University. Debra was a passionate and captivating educator, capturing her students and bringing them deep into the realm of literature. Her warm smile and constant enthusiasm contributed to the enjoyable, yet challenging learning environment she created each day. She had a unique gift of touching hearts and showing true concern for those around her. She was a part of her students' lives both in and out of the classroom. She loved to see students mature and succeed beyond high school, and was a true inspiration for those who decided to pursue an education career. There is no doubt that Debra will live on in the hearts of the many students she taught during her nearly forty- year career. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, for family only from 4:00p-5:00p, with open visitation beginning from 5:00p-8:00p at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, January 28, beginning at 9:30a followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11:00a at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place Ste. 200, Landover, MD 20785 or at Debra Ledoux Sandlin was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on July 5, 1952, to Irene (Breaux) and John Howard Ledoux. Debra gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, January, 23 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Breaux) Ledoux and daughter, Christine (Sandlin) Tranchina. Debra is lovingly remembered by Cecil Sandlin, her husband of forty-six years; daughter Megan (Sandlin) and son-in-law David Bostick of Lantana, TX; grandsons, Tripp and Danny Bostick of Lantana, TX; granddaughter, Kathleen Irene Tranchina of Prairieville, LA; sister, Ramona (Ledoux) Moore of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Jim Sandlin and wife Leslie of Lafayette, LA; brother-in-law Carl Sandlin and wife Ellie of Thibodaux, LA; nieces and nephews Kirby (Sandlin) Schroeder, Shelby Sandlin, Max Sandlin, Jackie (Sandlin) Johnson, CAS Sandlin, Mary (Sandlin) Boudreaux, Jessica (Moore) Moye, and their extended families. Debra is a 1974 graduate of McNeese State University. Debra was a passionate and captivating educator, capturing her students and bringing them deep into the realm of literature. Her warm smile and constant enthusiasm contributed to the enjoyable, yet challenging learning environment she created each day. She had a unique gift of touching hearts and showing true concern for those around her. She was a part of her students' lives both in and out of the classroom. She loved to see students mature and succeed beyond high school, and was a true inspiration for those who decided to pursue an education career. There is no doubt that Debra will live on in the hearts of the many students she taught during her nearly forty- year career. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, for family only from 4:00p-5:00p, with open visitation beginning from 5:00p-8:00p at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, January 28, beginning at 9:30a followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11:00a at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place Ste. 200, Landover, MD 20785 or at donate.epilepsy.com/donate Please share condolences at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close