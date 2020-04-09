Deddra Williams Holmes departed this life on March 31, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 74 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Mrs. Holmes was an LPN for 30+ years and the owner of Glory Divine Home Care, LLC. A private funeral service will be held. The family will broadcast the services live to the public via Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church's Facebook page at 11:00 a.m., CST, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020