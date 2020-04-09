Deddra Williams Holmes

Guest Book
  • "Praying for the peace of God to fill your hearts. "
    - Andrea Richard
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
family will broadcast the services live to the public
via Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church's Facebook
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deddra Williams Holmes departed this life on March 31, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 74 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Mrs. Holmes was an LPN for 30+ years and the owner of Glory Divine Home Care, LLC. A private funeral service will be held. The family will broadcast the services live to the public via Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church's Facebook page at 11:00 a.m., CST, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.