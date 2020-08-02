Dedria Robertson departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Adventist Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. She was 56, a native of Belle Rose, LA and resident of Aurora, IL. Visitation on Tuesday , August 4, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 10:30am to 12:00pm followed by a graveside service at St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Survived by her husband, Leonard Robertson; 3 sons, Damon Robertson (Marena), Jamal Robertson and Kenyetta Miller (Nicholes); 6 brothers, Clinton Williams, Sr., Printes's Williams (Kristen), David Williams (Wanda), Rickey Williams (Asiag), Germaine Williams and Lester Wilson; 6 sisters, Doreen Williams Napper (Robert), Tenisha Herbert, Ashley Tilford, Andrea Dabney, Latrice Wilson and Marie Ann Tilford; 7 aunts; 11 uncles; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Williams and Deborah James Williams; 2 sisters, Yolanda and Bridget Williams. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.