Deirdre "DeeDee" Scott
Deirdre "DeeDee" Scott, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge entered eternal rest on Saturday October 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was employed as a Manager at AutoZone for nearly 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memories her Mother Erma Scott, Children Sentoria (Brandon) Self, Courtney Scott, and Marcus Scott, Grandchildren Aarion Scott and Serenity Self, Godchildren Latoya and Diamond Scott, 5 Brothers, 2 Sisters, and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Father Nolden Scott Sr. and Brother Nolden Scott Jr. Viewing Friday November 06, 2020 8:00am until Religious Service at 10:00am at Grace and Compassion Church 6045 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, La 70805. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
08:00 AM
Grace and Compassion Church
NOV
6
Service
10:00 AM
Grace and Compassion Church
