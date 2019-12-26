Delbert Morgan

Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
Obituary
Delbert Morgan, a native of Port Allen, he died on December 17, 2019, at age 52. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from Noon until 4 pm and resumes on Saturday from 9 am until service at 11 am at funeral home. Delbert is survived by a sister, Judy Shaw (Joseph Sr.); sister-in-law, Mary Davis; four nieces, Jennifer Davis (Kenny), Freddricka White (Derek), Demetria Shaw and Savartria Morgan; four nephews, Anthony Davis (Dawn), Glendent Davis III, Curtis Davis (Ida), and Joseph Shaw, Jr.; great nieces; great nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Morgan; sister, Vivian Morgan; two brothers, Glendent Davis, Sr. and Edwin Morgan.
