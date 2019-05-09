Deldrian Damone Cox, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at the age of 27 at his home. Visiting Friday May 10, 2019 4:00pm until 7:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Religious Service Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Sweet Home Baptist Church 10300 Church St Maringouin, La 70757. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by his Parents Valencia Cox and Damon Leblanc, Sisters, Brothers, Grandparents Janet Leblanc and Dean Cox, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019