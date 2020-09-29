Delia "De" Kent departed this life on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Delia is survived by her husband, John A. Kent; her children, Memoree (Jonathan) Carmona and Raimie (Kevin) Myrick; grandchildren, Katie (Pepper) Phoenix, Krissi (Travis) Mumphrey, and Anthony Duncan; great-grandchildren, Rhylin Dean and Kole Mumphrey; 32 nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Delia is preceded in death by her son John Anthony Kent Jr.; her parents Harry and Blanche Armond; her granddaughter Madelyn McMonigle; her great-granddaughter Violet Phoenix; and her brother Forest Armond. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Grosse Tete Baptist Church, 18285 Highway 77. Interment to immediately follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Pallbearers will be Kevin Myrick, Jonathan Carmona, Anthony Duncan, Travis Mumphrey, Pepper Phoenix, and William McClure. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

