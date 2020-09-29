1/1
Delia Armond "De" Kent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delia "De" Kent departed this life on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Delia is survived by her husband, John A. Kent; her children, Memoree (Jonathan) Carmona and Raimie (Kevin) Myrick; grandchildren, Katie (Pepper) Phoenix, Krissi (Travis) Mumphrey, and Anthony Duncan; great-grandchildren, Rhylin Dean and Kole Mumphrey; 32 nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Delia is preceded in death by her son John Anthony Kent Jr.; her parents Harry and Blanche Armond; her granddaughter Madelyn McMonigle; her great-granddaughter Violet Phoenix; and her brother Forest Armond. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Grosse Tete Baptist Church, 18285 Highway 77. Interment to immediately follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Pallbearers will be Kevin Myrick, Jonathan Carmona, Anthony Duncan, Travis Mumphrey, Pepper Phoenix, and William McClure. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grosse Tete Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
Grosse Tete Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Interment
Rosedale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved