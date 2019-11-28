Delia H. Elerby, a resident of White Castle, LA departed her earthly life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Iberville Oaks Nursing & Rehab at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at St. John the Baptist Church Dorseyville, LA from 10 a.m. until religious services at 12 p.m. conducted by Rev. Gregory Coates. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by three grandchildren; four nieces; two godchildren; host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2019