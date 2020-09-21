Delilah A. Merriott, a native of Baton Rouge, La and resident of Wears Valley, TN passed away surrounded by her immediate family on September 18, 2020 at the age of 63. Delilah was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Ricky D. Merriott; daughter Mary Justine Reynolds, and husband Byron Reynolds, and grandsons Rhett and Reid Reynolds. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Alice O'Neill; brother, Harden O'Neill III; sister, Brenda Cupit and husband Steve Cupit; nephew Keith O'Neill; niece Ammanda Ardoin and family. She is preceded in death by her father, Harden O'Neill Jr.; grandmother, Cleora "Big Mama" Wesley; and brother, Keith O'Neill. Delilah enjoyed hiking with her husband, Ricky and friends in the Smoky Mountains, traveling the U.S. in her RV with her husband, her two dogs, Zoie and Daisy, and most of all spending time with her two grandsons, Rhett and Reid. A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughters home in Walker, La on October 3, 2020 at 1 P.M.

