Funeral services will he held for Dell Oliver at 11:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until service time. Dell, a resident of Prairieville, passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 68. Dell was a good hearted man who loved life. He enjoyed cooking, cars and boating but most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, sons and family. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Delfina "Delfie" Oliver; sons, Richard "Heath" Oliver and wife Mandy, Matthew Cantu and wife Alise; sisters, Carolyn Minshew, Wanda Gay Penak and husband Bill; brother, Rodney Dewayne Oliver; former spouse, Joetta Oliver; sisters-in-law, Josie Spinoso, Angie Beauregard and husband Chris; mother-in-law, Josefina Spinoso and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney Oliver and Pauline Welch Oliver; sister-in-law, Betty Oliver and father-in-law, Jose Spinoso. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dell's name to Volunteers for America, Habitat for Humanity or the . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019