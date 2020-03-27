Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Della Faye "Dale" Blackard. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA 10761 Bank Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5176 Send Flowers Obituary

Della "Dale" Faye Blackard, 82, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He owned and retired after working for over forty years at Blackard's Garage. He retired as a School Bus Driver for West Feliciana Parish High School, Bus 44. He served his country as a U.S. Marine. There will be a private family service on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Burial will be in the Jackson Second Baptist Cemetery. He is survived by one daughter Angelia "Angel" Blackard Peli and husband Jamie Peli of Frisco, TX; two sons: Dale Ray Blackard and wife Michelle Wilcox of St. Francisville; Christopher Jay Blackard of St. Francisville; two sisters: Myrtis Fooshee of Jackson, LA; Lela Elam of Jackson, LA; one brother, Archie Blackard and wife Geraldine of St. Francisville; four grandchildren: Kalelyn Blackard Ducote; Brooklyn Bennett; Dylan Peli; and Colin Peli: four great-grandchildren: Emma Kate Bennett; Kenley Ducote; Chloe Conrad; and Mason Ducote. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Blackard; parents Dallas and Miley Blackard; brother, J. D. Blackard; and sister Myrtle Dear. Pallbearers will be Dustin Ducote, Gary Wayne Delatte, Will Reames, Jeff Travis, Steve Blackard, Shannon Giroir, and head pallbearer Robert Fooshee. He loved his family, his grandkids, and his great-grandkids. He followed all the sports at West Feliciana High School. He loved being around sports events and watching kids compete at all levels. He was the Southwest Regional Commissioner of Babe Ruth Baseball for ten years

