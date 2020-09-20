1/1
Della Mae Oncale Richard
Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Della Mae Oncale Richard on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 2:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home of Pierre Part with Fr. Tim Grimes officiating. Visitation will take place starting at 11:00 am and will continue until services begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at St. Joseph the Worker Church Mausoleum. Mrs. Richard passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Mrs. Richard was truly one of a kind. She was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends who she loved very much. She will be greatly missed by everyone. She is survived by her daughters, Vicky R. Leonard and husband Sterling, Terry R. Triche, Nadine R. Shivers and husband T.J.; grandchildren, Dorian Leonard and wife Melanie, Cody Leonard, Jody Leonard and wife Janelle, James H. Triche, Jr. and wife Casie, Risley Triche, IV and wife Stevie, Dodie Peltier, Ryan Peltier, April Richard, Shawn Lerette, Farrell Richard, Jr.; 19 great-grandchildren and sister, Wilma Guidry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Richard; son, Farrell Richard, Sr.; grandson, Lester M. Richard; granddaughter, Chantell Lerette and son-in-law, James Triche, Sr. Ourso Funeral Home of Pierre Part in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home of Pierre Part
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home of Pierre Part
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
