Della Rea Washington

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Della entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her daughters, Dr. Tonja Washington Raphael and Jenean Washington Mitchell; sons, Kevin Johnson and Eric D. Washington. Preceded in death by her husband, Ellis J. Washington and parents, Leland and Mae D. Johnson. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Ark Baptist Church, 1344 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
