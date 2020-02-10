Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dello Mary Lemoine Couvillion. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:15 AM - 12:00 PM St. Gerard Majella Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Gerard Majella Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In the early hours of February 5, 2020, our loving, gentile, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend-to-all, Dello Mary Lemoine Couvillion, was met in heaven by the God she praised for all of her days on earth. She was born on October 8, 1920, seventh of eight children of Samuel Esnar Lemoine and Eugenie Lemoine in Plaucheville, Louisiana on the Bayou Choupic. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Hester Paul Couvillion. After their marriage in November, 1938, they made their home in Baton Rouge, to raise their 8 children. As a devoted and dedicated wife and mother, she spent many years and countless hours volunteering at St. Anthony Church and School, St. Gerard Majella Church and School, and Redemptorist High School. After raising her family, she had a career working for the East Baton Rouge School Board. But she never let that get in the way of a loving care of her family, and many friends. She is survived by her eight children, Judith Couvillion Dias, Kenneth Couvillion (Pippa), Steven Couvillion (Pat), Sandra Couvillion Elder, Esnar (E. J.) Couvillion (Suzanne), Cecil John Couvillion (Gayle), Brent Couvillion (Carolyn), and Eric Couvillion (Linda). Her great legacy will continue to survive through her 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren. In heaven she will be reunited with her two granddaughters, Brandi Lynn Couvillion, and Christie Shondelle Elder, her parents, her six siblings and sons-in-law Russell J. Dias and Michael K. Elder. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Remembrance will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church on Friday, February 14, at 12:00 p.m., following a visitation at the church from 10:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following the mass, interment will be at Green Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to St. Gerard Majella Church in Baton Rouge, or to The Alzheimer's Service of the Capital Area, Baton Rouge, LA. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Lake Sherwood Village and especially to Landmark of Baton Rouge and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their efforts in making her last months and days as peaceful as possible. 