Delono "DD" Johnson, Sr., son of the late Alma Renter Johnson and John Carter, was born on October 26, 1952, in Baker, Louisiana. He was a great brother to all of his siblings: Michael Johnson (Wilma), Faye Lucas (Freddie), Lavette Carter, Camilla Spillers, Veronica Robillard, Verna Turner and John Carter, Jr. While surrounded by his family, Delono peacefully departed this life on June 22, 2020. He leaves four children: Connie Wright, Garrick Johnson (Laniakia), Delono Johnson, Jr., and Derek Johnson, Sr., three granddaughters: Jasmine Wright, Hannah Johnson, Hope Johnson, and Deonne Johnson; four grandsons: Jaylon Wright, Christian Wright, Derek Johnson, Jr., and Brayson Johnson; one great granddaughter: Niyla Wright , a goddaughter Sarah S. Price (Chris) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his love and memories for a lifetime. Delono Johnson, Sr., was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Johnson Renter, his sister Yvonne Johnson, his brother Harold Johnson and father, John Carter, Sr. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 3:30pm - 5pm at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy. A private service will be held for immediate family only on Friday, June 26th at New Creation Christian Center. Interment will follow services at Southern Memorial Gardens.

