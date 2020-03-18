De"Lorean Karnell Singleton, Infant son of Zaraiek Richardson and Delvenecea K. Singleton passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Faith And Abundance Strong Tower Christian Center, 58126 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Apostle Sterling and Mary Batton, Officiating. Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, Carrollton, Ga. Pugh's Mortuary LLC, Plaquemine, LA. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020