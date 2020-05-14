Delores B.Johnson entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Survived by her sons, Jeffery, Enrico, Anthony, Rodney and Samuel Johnson; sisters, Virgie B. Hannah, Betty B. Clayton and Joyce B. Johnson; brother, Roland Brown. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Johnson; son, Lorell Johnson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Johnson; grandson, Gabriel Evans; parents, James and Leatha Brown; brothers, James (Carl), Norman (John), Holton and Nolan Brown. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.