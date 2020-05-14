Delores B. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores B.Johnson entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Survived by her sons, Jeffery, Enrico, Anthony, Rodney and Samuel Johnson; sisters, Virgie B. Hannah, Betty B. Clayton and Joyce B. Johnson; brother, Roland Brown. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Johnson; son, Lorell Johnson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Johnson; grandson, Gabriel Evans; parents, James and Leatha Brown; brothers, James (Carl), Norman (John), Holton and Nolan Brown. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved