Delores Chaney McClay, 65, a native of Maringouin, resident of Baton Rouge, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sat, Nov 10, 2019. Visitation will be Sat, Nov 16, 2019 from 8 am until religious services at 10am at Asbury United Methodist Church in Clinton, La, conducted by Rev. James McClay. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge. She is survived by her husband, Rev Gregory McClay Sr. and six children, Gregory McClay Jr., Brian McClay, Auntresse McClay, Derick Chaney, Carey Carter, Terrence Carter and ten grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019