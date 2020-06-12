Delores Claiborne "Pluty" Manchester
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Claiborne Manchester "Pluty", age 84, born on July 30, 1935, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home in Port Allen, LA. She was a native of Glynn, LA. She is survived by one daughter, Clara Manchester Bynum; one granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Mary Manchester (Charles), Gloria Lewis and Glenda Brown; two brothers, Henry Claiborne, Sr. (Sandra) and Lloyd Claiborne, Sr. (Mary), her stepmother, Ideal Claiborne; other siblings: seven brothers and nine sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband, John "Frank" Manchester, Jr.; infant son, John Victor Manchester; parents, Matthew, Sr. and Clara Sip Claiborne; seven brothers, Joseph, Sr., Matthew, Jr., Alvin, Michael, John Donald Claiborne, Sevin and Isadore Vance. Visitation will be held at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service, 2055 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Sun., June 14 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Religious Service on Mon., June 15 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 474 N. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA, by invitation only. Everyone in attendance must wear mask. Father David Allen, Officiant. Interment at Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, Louisiana. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Clara my friend and classmate, Glenda my classmate, Praying that God will comfort the family. Pluty was a very special lady.
With Deepest Sympathy
Ed & Pat B Fredericks
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved