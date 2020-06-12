Clara my friend and classmate, Glenda my classmate, Praying that God will comfort the family. Pluty was a very special lady.
With Deepest Sympathy
Delores Claiborne Manchester "Pluty", age 84, born on July 30, 1935, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home in Port Allen, LA. She was a native of Glynn, LA. She is survived by one daughter, Clara Manchester Bynum; one granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Mary Manchester (Charles), Gloria Lewis and Glenda Brown; two brothers, Henry Claiborne, Sr. (Sandra) and Lloyd Claiborne, Sr. (Mary), her stepmother, Ideal Claiborne; other siblings: seven brothers and nine sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband, John "Frank" Manchester, Jr.; infant son, John Victor Manchester; parents, Matthew, Sr. and Clara Sip Claiborne; seven brothers, Joseph, Sr., Matthew, Jr., Alvin, Michael, John Donald Claiborne, Sevin and Isadore Vance. Visitation will be held at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service, 2055 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Sun., June 14 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Religious Service on Mon., June 15 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 474 N. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA, by invitation only. Everyone in attendance must wear mask. Father David Allen, Officiant. Interment at Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, Louisiana. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.