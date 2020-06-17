Delores "Dino" Dove
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores "Dino" Dove, 69, a resident of Slaughter, LA, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She worked for ExxonMobil for over twenty years. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5pm until 8pm and then on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11am until funeral services at 1pm. Burial will be at Greenoaks Cemetery. She is survived by her ex-husband, Robert Dove; three sons: Robert C. Dove and his girlfriend Lisa Broussard of Holden, LA; Brent W. Dove and his wife Stephanie of Zachary, LA; Michael R. Dove and his wife Calandra of Baton Rouge; daughter-in-law Kristien Blount of Central, LA; one sister, Meg Hammack and husband Joe of Ocean Springs, MS; one brother, Bill Dyer and wife Gail of Ocean Springs, MS; six grandchildren: Jade Dove, Silver Effler, Lucas Dove, Aries Dove, Preslee Dove, and Sophia Dove; one great-grandchild, Harper Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Dyer; her brother, David Dyer; and her sister, Diane Miller. Pallbearers will be Robert C. Dove, Brent Dove, Michael Dove, and Lucas Dove. She attended Mississippi State University, a proud LSU Mom, and was a member of Slaughter First Baptist Church. Church services played a big role in her life. She enjoyed being with her family and friends while often watching cooking or game shows with her grandchildren. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved