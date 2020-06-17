Delores "Dino" Dove, 69, a resident of Slaughter, LA, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She worked for ExxonMobil for over twenty years. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5pm until 8pm and then on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11am until funeral services at 1pm. Burial will be at Greenoaks Cemetery. She is survived by her ex-husband, Robert Dove; three sons: Robert C. Dove and his girlfriend Lisa Broussard of Holden, LA; Brent W. Dove and his wife Stephanie of Zachary, LA; Michael R. Dove and his wife Calandra of Baton Rouge; daughter-in-law Kristien Blount of Central, LA; one sister, Meg Hammack and husband Joe of Ocean Springs, MS; one brother, Bill Dyer and wife Gail of Ocean Springs, MS; six grandchildren: Jade Dove, Silver Effler, Lucas Dove, Aries Dove, Preslee Dove, and Sophia Dove; one great-grandchild, Harper Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Dyer; her brother, David Dyer; and her sister, Diane Miller. Pallbearers will be Robert C. Dove, Brent Dove, Michael Dove, and Lucas Dove. She attended Mississippi State University, a proud LSU Mom, and was a member of Slaughter First Baptist Church. Church services played a big role in her life. She enjoyed being with her family and friends while often watching cooking or game shows with her grandchildren. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.