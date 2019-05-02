Delores "Dee" Dukes

Delores "Dee" Dukes, a native of Ventress and resident of New Roads, passed Sunday April 21, 2019 at the age of 82 passed away at The Carpenter House. Visiting Saturday May 04, 2019 9:00 until religious service at 11:00 am at St Luke Baptist Church 10000 Island Road Ventress, LA.. Interment in church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Dukes Jr; two sons, Eldridge (Brenda) Dukes and Malcolm (Deonne) Dukes; two daughters, Caselda (Joseph) Smullen and Rhezonda (Michael) Sims; a sister, Geneva Scott; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
