Delores Earl Smith, a homemaker, affectionately known as "Junie" & as "Aunt Do", passed away on May 23, 2020 at Our Lady Of the Lake Medical Center. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am, Interment in Little Zion Church Cemetery. She leaves behind memories with her daughter, Glenda Smith & her son Donald Ray Smith both of Gonzales, LA, four grandchildren and one great-granchild, a host of nieces and nephews, a special friend Lorraine McDaniel. She preceded in death to both of her parents, her husband Fred Smith, Jr, four brothers and five sisters. A special thanks to Ascension Oaks Nursing Home staff for her care. A very special thanks to Delores's caregiver Tiquanna "Teedie" for her extra care and support for Delores. Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

