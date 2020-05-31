Delores Earl Smith
Delores Earl Smith, a homemaker, affectionately known as "Junie" & as "Aunt Do", passed away on May 23, 2020 at Our Lady Of the Lake Medical Center. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am, Interment in Little Zion Church Cemetery. She leaves behind memories with her daughter, Glenda Smith & her son Donald Ray Smith both of Gonzales, LA, four grandchildren and one great-granchild, a host of nieces and nephews, a special friend Lorraine McDaniel. She preceded in death to both of her parents, her husband Fred Smith, Jr, four brothers and five sisters. A special thanks to Ascension Oaks Nursing Home staff for her care. A very special thanks to Delores's caregiver Tiquanna "Teedie" for her extra care and support for Delores. Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
