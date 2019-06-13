Delores Ellis "Diane" Aites entered into eternal rest at The Guest House on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was a 77 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Byron K. Sanders, Sr.; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include her children, Audrey Ellis, Adrian Watson, Trevor, Samuel, Jr. (Esther), Tina, Samantha and Eric Holmes; siblings, Terry (Eva) and Joyce Ellis, Jackie Collins (Allen), Jeanette Smith (Eddie) and George Evans (Johnnie); 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; aunt, Lori Stone; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents, Will and Mamie Stone Ellis; children, Aubrey Ellis and Ivory Holmes; siblings, Adrian and Therman Ellis; grandparents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary
