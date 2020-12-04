1/
Delores Inell Harrison
Surrounded by family and friends, Delores Inell Harrison passed peacefully from this earth at her home in Watson, LA on December 2, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a retired floral designer and homemaker with a generous, loving and nurturing soul. She loved camping, fishing and family gatherings but, caring for others brought her great joy. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Lorris D. Harrison and sister Karmer Sullivan. She is survived by daughters, Mona Sparks and Kathy Sullivan (Sid); grandchildren Selena Ducharme (Brandon) and Neil Sullivan; great-grandchildren Dustin Nicolosi and Gabriella Ducharme and siblings Winnie MItchell, Dianne Sullivan (Ed), Kenneth Sibley (Beth). A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sibley Cemetery on Cane Market Rd. in Walker, LA. (across from Mangum Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Live Oak Baptist Church in Watson, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
