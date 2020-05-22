Delores L. Sheppard departed her earthly life peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. Delores was born August 26, 1944, the second child and only daughter of William C. and Louisa Lipscomb, Sr. Dee, as she was so fondly called, by family and friends, attended East Baton Rouge Parish School System graduating from Scotlandville High School. After graduation she continued her education at Southern University. Dee loved people, and she loved the Lord. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age uniting with the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she served the Lord, as a faithful choir member until her death. Dee married Roy Lee Sheppard on December 3, 1966. To this union, a beautiful baby girl was born. Dee was a devoted and faithful mother, and her most rewarding accomplishment was being a mother to Lourena Enell Sheppard. She worked for East Baton Rouge Parish School System until retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter and caring for others. She is preceded in death by parents, husband, one brother, Claude H. Lipscomb; one sister-in-law, Myrtis D. Lipscomb. She leaves to cherish her memories her only child, loving and devoted child, Lourena Enell Sheppard, Collinsville, OK; one godson, Ja'Voante Jamar Hamilton, Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, William C. Lipscomb, Jr, Baton Rouge, LA; one sister-in-law, Druzella B. Lipscomb, Baton Rouge, LA; three nephews, SFC (Ret.) Claude H. Lipscomb, II (Alisa LaTonia), Phenix, AL; William C. Lipscomb, III, Winston T. Lipscomb, Baton Rouge, LA; one niece, Katrice L. Lewis (Marcus), Baton Rouge, LA; two great-nieces, Kaelyn C. Lipscomb and Madisyn Lewis, Baton Rouge, LA; one great-nephew, Cartez S. Lipscomb (Columbus, GA). A special bond with a bonus daughter, Grace Felton, Baton Rouge, LA. Her God sent mother, Dora Segars, who loved her dearly and family.

