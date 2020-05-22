Delores L. Sheppard
1944 - 2020
Delores L. Sheppard departed her earthly life peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. Delores was born August 26, 1944, the second child and only daughter of William C. and Louisa Lipscomb, Sr. Dee, as she was so fondly called, by family and friends, attended East Baton Rouge Parish School System graduating from Scotlandville High School. After graduation she continued her education at Southern University. Dee loved people, and she loved the Lord. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age uniting with the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she served the Lord, as a faithful choir member until her death. Dee married Roy Lee Sheppard on December 3, 1966. To this union, a beautiful baby girl was born. Dee was a devoted and faithful mother, and her most rewarding accomplishment was being a mother to Lourena Enell Sheppard. She worked for East Baton Rouge Parish School System until retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter and caring for others. She is preceded in death by parents, husband, one brother, Claude H. Lipscomb; one sister-in-law, Myrtis D. Lipscomb. She leaves to cherish her memories her only child, loving and devoted child, Lourena Enell Sheppard, Collinsville, OK; one godson, Ja'Voante Jamar Hamilton, Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, William C. Lipscomb, Jr, Baton Rouge, LA; one sister-in-law, Druzella B. Lipscomb, Baton Rouge, LA; three nephews, SFC (Ret.) Claude H. Lipscomb, II (Alisa LaTonia), Phenix, AL; William C. Lipscomb, III, Winston T. Lipscomb, Baton Rouge, LA; one niece, Katrice L. Lewis (Marcus), Baton Rouge, LA; two great-nieces, Kaelyn C. Lipscomb and Madisyn Lewis, Baton Rouge, LA; one great-nephew, Cartez S. Lipscomb (Columbus, GA). A special bond with a bonus daughter, Grace Felton, Baton Rouge, LA. Her God sent mother, Dora Segars, who loved her dearly and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
