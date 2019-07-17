Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Marie "Dee" Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 9:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Port Hudson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Our dearest sister, aunt, and sister-in-law has been taken to meet our Lord. Delores Marie "Dee" Thibodeaux was born August 18, 1948, in Church Point, LA and died very suddenly on July 17, 2019, at the age of 70 of a massive heart attack in Baton Rouge, LA. She was the second child of five siblings of Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux from Church Point, LA. She is a 1966 graduate of Redemptorist High School and a retiree of the LA Dept. of Labor for over 30 years. Delores had no children, but had numerous family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and all things of nature. She also enjoyed dancing, music, family gatherings, and travel. Her four surviving siblings are Gloria T. Formby, and husband Cecil, Garland Thibodeaux, John B. Thibodeaux, and wife Patty, and Jennifer T. Perault, and husband David. She had numerous nieces and nephews whom she considered her own children. She was a unique person who will be missed tremendously. She is preceded in death by husband Robert M. Letscher and parents, Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Friday, July 19, 2019, from 8 am until religious services in the chapel at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Port Hudson National Cemetery at 11 am. Our dearest sister, aunt, and sister-in-law has been taken to meet our Lord. Delores Marie "Dee" Thibodeaux was born August 18, 1948, in Church Point, LA and died very suddenly on July 17, 2019, at the age of 70 of a massive heart attack in Baton Rouge, LA. She was the second child of five siblings of Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux from Church Point, LA. She is a 1966 graduate of Redemptorist High School and a retiree of the LA Dept. of Labor for over 30 years. Delores had no children, but had numerous family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and all things of nature. She also enjoyed dancing, music, family gatherings, and travel. Her four surviving siblings are Gloria T. Formby, and husband Cecil, Garland Thibodeaux, John B. Thibodeaux, and wife Patty, and Jennifer T. Perault, and husband David. She had numerous nieces and nephews whom she considered her own children. She was a unique person who will be missed tremendously. She is preceded in death by husband Robert M. Letscher and parents, Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Friday, July 19, 2019, from 8 am until religious services in the chapel at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Port Hudson National Cemetery at 11 am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close