Our dearest sister, aunt, and sister-in-law has been taken to meet our Lord. Delores Marie "Dee" Thibodeaux was born August 18, 1948, in Church Point, LA and died very suddenly on July 17, 2019, at the age of 70 of a massive heart attack in Baton Rouge, LA. She was the second child of five siblings of Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux from Church Point, LA. She is a 1966 graduate of Redemptorist High School and a retiree of the LA Dept. of Labor for over 30 years. Delores had no children, but had numerous family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and all things of nature. She also enjoyed dancing, music, family gatherings, and travel. Her four surviving siblings are Gloria T. Formby, and husband Cecil, Garland Thibodeaux, John B. Thibodeaux, and wife Patty, and Jennifer T. Perault, and husband David. She had numerous nieces and nephews whom she considered her own children. She was a unique person who will be missed tremendously. She is preceded in death by husband Robert M. Letscher and parents, Burchman and Beverly T. Thibodeaux. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Friday, July 19, 2019, from 8 am until religious services in the chapel at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Port Hudson National Cemetery at 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019