Delores Pooler Warren a retired dry cleaner associate entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Henry Pooler, Sr. and Elnora W. Pooler. Ms. Warren is survived by her sons Joshua Warren (wife Dimlitz), Derrick Pooler (Fiance' Fredrica London), Brian Warren (wife Ratana), and Darren Warren. Her siblings; Carolyn Epps, Lionel and Leroy Pooler. She is also survived by many grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sibling; Henry Pooler, Jr., sons; Carl Warren and Troy Veals and her husband; the late George Warren, Sr. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at 10715 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Due to COVID-19 it will be limited guests. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Winnfield Cemetery, 7221 Plank Rd, Pastor Bowman will conduct prayer. Baton Rouge, LA. Interment: Winnfield Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com
