Rev. Delores Thomas Geder, 83 passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was a member and served at Days Chapel AME church and worked at Southern University until she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Joseph Geder. Survived by two sons ; Joseph Thomas (Cassandra) and Jason Geder, four grandchildren, three siblings, relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 4pm -6pm at Miller and Daughter Funeral Home Zachary. Funeral Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Miller and Daughter Funeral Home . Rev. Roger Robertson, Officiating. Interment at Days Chapel Cemetery. Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store