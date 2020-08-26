1/1
Rev. Delores Thomas Geder
Rev. Delores Thomas Geder, 83 passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was a member and served at Days Chapel AME church and worked at Southern University until she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Joseph Geder. Survived by two sons ; Joseph Thomas (Cassandra) and Jason Geder, four grandchildren, three siblings, relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 4pm -6pm at Miller and Daughter Funeral Home Zachary. Funeral Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Miller and Daughter Funeral Home . Rev. Roger Robertson, Officiating. Interment at Days Chapel Cemetery. Clinton, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
AUG
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
