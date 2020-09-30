1/1
Delores Veal Thomas
Our Beloved Matriarch, Delores Veal Thomas was born on December 10, 1939 along the rich banks of the Mississippi River and capitol of Louisiana in the city of Baton Rouge. She was the only child born to the union of the late Mary Cole Veal and Ive Veal Jr. Delores graduated from McKinely High School and attended Southern University of Baton Rouge, La where she met who would be her future partner in life Rev John Henry Thomas. She was a church girl who attended service every Sunday and was baptized at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, La. She later joined United Christian Faith Ministries under the auspices of Pastor Mark Ellis Sr where she remained until God called her home. Delores married the love of her life, the late Rev John Henry Thomas and to this union they were blessed with three children: Sedrick Termann Thomas (Tanya), the late Clint Fritzgerald Thomas, and Joan Rena' Thomas Her late husband, Rev John Henry Thomas was the pastor of First Free Mission Baptist Church, Forest Grove Baptist Church, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, and New Day Christian Fellowship, all located in New Orleans, La, where she was the first lady and gladly served in many capacities. Delores was a strong woman of great faith. She was very prayerful, and trusted Gods word even in the hard times when she could not trace his hand. Delores was truly loved and adored by her children, her son Sedrick providing whatever she needed, and her daughter Joan her devoted caregiver who never left her side.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
