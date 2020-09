Or Copy this URL to Share

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, intercessor and friend. Delores Wright-Johnson born June 16, 1958, entered into eternal rest, September 22, 2020. Delores leaves to cherish, a loving and devoted husband of 45 years Rev. Benny Johnson, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grand children. She will always be remembered for her electric smile and loving heart. Celebration of Life: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 ,11 AM, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Viewing: Tuesday, September 29, 3 PM at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA.

