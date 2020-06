Delories Noel Gasaway went home to be with Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and Member of Jordan United Methodist Church. She was 73 years old, a native of Port Allen and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, United Christian Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne officiating. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Survived by her daughter, Bridgette; son, Brena and grandson, Joel Anthony. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Gasaway; parents, Ernest and Rowena Antoine Noel and brother, Ernest Noel, Jr. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com