Delories Jannie Anderson
Delories Jannie Anderson, age 77, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 28, 2020 with her son by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Lucille Anderson; 1 brother, Abe Whittaker and grandparents. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Derrick Anderson; daughter-in-law, Lisa Anderson; sister, Ella Mae Smith; devoted niece, Air Force Colonel, Veronica Smith of Odenton, Maryland; nephew, Claiborne Smith (Vanessa); friend, Mattie Wilkerson and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday, June 5, 2020, 9:00AM – 11:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. MASK MUST BE WORN!!!! Please sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
