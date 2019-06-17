|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Colkmire Reno.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
|
Interment
View Map
Deloris Colkmire Reno passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Garyville, Louisiana, at the age of 87. She was born on January 19, 1932 in Colyell, Louisiana to the late Edna McMorris and Leon Colkmire. She was a resident of Manchac, Louisiana and worked at Middendorfs Restaurant for over 30 years. Deloris is survived by her daughters, Diane Holt (Clyde), Helen Reno (Paul Loupe), Lillie Burch (Jim), and Marsha Mandella (Thomas); sons, Daryl Reno (Donna), and Joseph Reno Jr. (Missie); grandchildren, Clyde Holt Jr, Michael Holt (Chelsea), Angie Martin (Bradley), Mechelle Terrio (Ron), Heidi Marse (Kenny), Jeremy Loupe (Courtney), Jennifer Burchfield (Micah), Jaime Burchfield (Brad), Trey Burch, Brittany LeBlanc (Renee), Alex Reno, Hunter Reno, Megan Uloth (Patrick), Thomas Mandella Jr. (Lyndsay) and Misty Seale (Joshua); great-grandchildren, Aleigha, Alijah, Piper, Miley, Mason, Lilah, Savannah, Kenlee, Kane, and Aubriy; brother, Floyd Colkmire (Wanda); sister, Doris Miller; and sisters in law, Joyce Colkmire, Annette Mills, and Cindy Colkmire. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Reno, Sr; father, Leon Colkmire Sr; mother, Edna McMorris; sisters, Helen DeArmond, JoAnn Hoyt; brothers, Leon Colkmire Jr, Eli Garfield Colkmire, Bobby Colkmire, Johnny Colkmire, Russell Colkmire, and George Colkmire. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery, Ponchatoula, Louisiana.To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 19, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|