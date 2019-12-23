Deloris D. Johnson, a resident of Clinton and native of Slaughter, passed away December 18, 2019, at Mid City Hospice. She was 82. She was a Retired CNA. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church 24497 Cook Rd., Slaughter, LA 70777, starting 9 AM until Religious Service at 11 AM Friday. Interment will be at Church cemetery. Pastor Martin T. Johnson, Officiating. She is survived by 1-Daughter, Linda G. Johnson of Clinton and 1-Son, Martin T. (Martha) Johnson of Slaughter, (7) Grandchildren, (12) Great-Grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends, including a devoted niece and nephew: Sharon Grimes (Plymouth, MA) and Gary Barber (Zachary, LA). She is preceded in death by her husband Burnell Johnson, her parents, Spencer and Louise Whitley Barber and a brother R.L. Barber. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019