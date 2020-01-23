Deloris D. Porter, age 85, of Greensburg, departed this life, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at Faith Temple, 11605 Fontana Lane, Independence from 10 am Saturday, January 25th until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Timothy Richardson. Interment in Black Creek Cemetery, Greensburg. Survived by her loving children, Betty Muse (Lon),Carlett Hitchens (Thomas), Casonell Thanni (Ayodejl), Consandra Porter, Debra Butler (LynnRoy), John Wesley Porter and Cornish Porter (Diane). Preceded in death by her loving husband, John S. Porter, a daughter, Denice Womack, a son, Kelvin Porter, three grandsons, a granddaughter and two great grandsons. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020