Deloris Peters Jackson

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc.
11112 Jefferson Hwy
River Ridge, LA
70123
(504)-469-2243
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
8:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
8930 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
8930 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Mother Deloris Peters Jackson, 92, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baker, LA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A faithful and devoted servant unto God until her earthly departure to heaven. Mother Deloris Peters Jackson served The Church of God in Christ locally, jurisdictionally, and internationally as a faithful member of the Usher Ministry over fifty years. She was an Angel of Mercy in Nursing as an LPN at Charity Hospital OB High Risk Prenatal, and a New Orleans Public Health Nurse for Housing Authority providing services for her patients over 30 years. She also taught Nurse Orientation at Loyola University. She leaves to morn 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation begins at 8am, followed by Celebratory Home Going services at 9am at Saintsville COGIC, 8930 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Interment: Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
