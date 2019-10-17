Deloris Spotts Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Spotts Johnson.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-1900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville,, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deloris Spotts Johnson departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 81, and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Belmont Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.