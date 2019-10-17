Deloris Spotts Johnson departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 81, and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Belmont Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019