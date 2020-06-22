Deloris Turner Jones
Deloris Turner Jones, a native of Ethel, LA, and resident of Clinton, LA, departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020, peacefully at her home in Clinton. She was 66. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24th at New Covenant Christian Center 6515 E. Myrtle Avenue Baker, LA 70714 mask are mandatory at 11AM until Religious Service start at 12PM. Interment at Greenbriar Cemetery Ethel, LA. Pastor Darryl Milligan, Officiating. She is survived by 4 daughters Rhonda (Glenn) Barber, Angel (Gene) Irvin, Nicole Jones, and Robin (Bernard) Eubanks; 1 Son Rayford (Tina) Turner; 3 Sisters Jeannett (Louise) Hawkins, Anna Lee (Clyde) Whitfield, and Carrie Whitfield; 1 brother Jessie Whitfield; 16 Great-Grandchildren; 19 Great-Great-Grandchildren; A Special Friend Mr. John Hausley and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by Husband Walter Jones, 2 Sons: Rafe Turner and Joseph J. Turner, Mother Elnora Whitfield and Father Bobby Baker. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Center
JUN
24
Service
12:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
