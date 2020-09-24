Delphine Ann Schwarz Riley was born on June 10, 1941 in Natchez, Mississippi. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana and lived In Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a graduate of St. John Catholic high school in Plaquemine, where she was the The salutatorian and Voted most likely to succeed by her classmates. She was also awarded the Betty Crocker homemaker of tomorrow. She attended Louisiana State University. On September 10, 1959 she met Kenneth the love of her life at the LSU parade grounds. They never left each other's side after that moment. They Married on January 21, 1961. They would have been married 60 years come This January. Every Sept 10 they would visit the site where they first met. She was the mother of two sons Michael Patrick Riley and Glenn David Riley And a daughter Eileen Marie Riley. Two grandchildren Charles McNeil Riley and Glenn Eliza Riley To which her world revolved around. She genuinely was full of love for her family. Her career took her to many different places from working in interior design, as a realtor, the insurance industry, and financial advising led her to a vast knowledge base that she shared with many people along the way. Her first job was at Kemtech Laboratories where she made many life long friends. She enjoyed every position she held and learned as much as she could about every aspect of the respected businesses. She considered being a wife and mother most important of all. Her and her husband were avid travelers. The family traveled this great country From Colorado, California, Texas, Florida, New York, Tennessee and beyond. Above all else she Enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World with her family and grand children during The holidays. Throughout her lifetime with the exception of her family nothing brought her more happiness then listening to music by Elvis Presley. Her greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren which she spent as much time as possible with. Dell is survived by her husband and best friend Kenneth, her sons Michael Patrick Riley his wife Rosalie Riley and stepson Leo Abadesco Jr.; Glenn David Riley and his wife Mollie McNeil Riley and their children Charles McNeil Riley and Glenn Eliza Riley, her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Solomon Schwarz, mother Rosina Kern and infant child Eileen Marie Riley. Time well spent with the ones you love leads to a life well lived which She most certainly did. She will be greatly missed by all who loved And knew her. She will always be on our mind. Visiting hours at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge will be Sunday, September 27 from 5 to 7pm. Funeral services will be held at Saint Jude church on Highland Road in Baton Rouge at 10 AM Monday, September 28. Pallbearers will be Michael Patrick Riley, Glenn David Riley, Charles McNeil Riley, Charles Albert McNeil, Ged Schwing, Leo Abadesco Jr and Raymond Anselmo Jr. Our family would like to extend sincere thankfulness to the doctors and nurses at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet for all of there efforts.

