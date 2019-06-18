Delphine (Riley) White departed this life Thursday June 13, 2019 at 3:30pm. She was born November 11, 1946 ,the second of seven children to the union of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harding Riley Sr. Delphine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday June 22, 2019 at New Sunlight BC, 1777 America Street Baton Rouge, LA 10am until religious service at 11am. Interment at Bell Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 22, 2019