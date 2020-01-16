Delvin Richard died Monday January 06, 2020 in Pineville, La at the age of 27. Visiting Friday January 17, 2020 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. Religious Service Saturday January 18, 2020 at St Mary Baptist Church Lettsworth, La at 10:00am. Interment in Mt Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his Parents Diane and Charles Richard, three Brothers Brad Levi Sr, Charles Keith Richard Jr, and Dornell Long, five Aunts, six Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, a host of Cousins, other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020